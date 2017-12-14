The Berlin Seahawks won the Pop Warner Division 3 Junior Varsity Super Bowl last week in Orlando. Pictured above, the players and coaches show off their championship medals. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Seahawks returned from the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando last week with the Division 3 Junior Varsity championship after routing Southern Marin, 39-14, in the title game.

In November, the Seahawks win the Pop Warner Division 3 Junior Varsity championship to advance to the Super Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. In their tournament opener in the six-team bracket, Berlin edged the Pasadena Trojans, 19-6, with two late scores after leading 7-6 at the end of three quarters.

The opening round win propelled Berlin to the Division 3 Junior Varsity championship game against the Southern Marin Broncos. The Seahawks jumped all over the Broncos and pulled away for the 39-14 win and the Super Bowl title in their division.