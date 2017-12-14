Berlin Intermediate School Recognizes Students Each Day For Respect, Responsibility And Being Ready To Learn

by

Berlin Intermediate students are recognized each day for being “Respectful, Responsible and Ready to Learn” as part of the school’s PBIS initiative. Addison McDaniel, a sixth grade student, earned her “It’s All About Attitude” slip for being respectful to others, herself and the learning environment. She is pictured with Principal Tom Sites.