A Week In Business – December 15, 2017

Becker Morgan Group is supporting capital campaign for the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute with a donation of $25,000. “As a local firm founded in Salisbury, we recognize the significant impact PRMC has on our community. The Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute at Ocean Pines is another testament to PRMC’s dedication to bringing cutting-edge, quality healthcare services to the Eastern Shore. We are grateful for PRMC’s trust in our team to design this facility, and are encouraged to know this facility will help ease the burden on those affected by cancer,” said W. Ronald Morgan, AIA, President of Becker Morgan Group. Pictured, from left, are Herb Geary, PRMC Foundation Board chairman; W. Ronald Morgan, Becker Morgan Group President; Denise Billing, PRMC Foundation President; and Steven Leonard, PRMC President/CEO Designate. Submitted Photos

Daisy Award Presented

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital awarded the DAISY Award for excellence in nursing to Nettie Widgeon at a recent presentation.

Widgeon has worked at AGH for 13 years. She was hired as a CNA on med-surg. Widgeon then became a tech and transferred to the emergency department. While working in the emergency department, she received the scholarship from AGH and completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Widgeon then went on to become a charge nurse in the emergency department. Four months ago, she took the clinical supervisor position for the health system. Additionally, Widgeon is a SAFE Nurse (Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner) for AGH.

Of her nomination, Widgeon said, “This was a true highlight of my career. There is no greater job in the world than being a nurse. It is who I am.”

One nomination Widgeon received recounted a situation in which a patient was brought to the ER with slurred speech and disorientation. While the patient admitted to having too much to drink, Nettie realized not all his symptoms pointed to alcohol intoxication. Due to her sharp observation, the patient was diagnosed with a severe brain hemorrhage and he was immediately transferred for surgery.

The nomination stated, “In a quick and challenging environment, this was an exceptional medical assessment alert to the physician. All nurses are caring; some have more experience than others, however, a quick eye to the abnormal can result in a lifesaving event. Had the patient been treated for his agitation, rather than the hidden, immediate problem, this case could have resulted in a grim outcome.”

Created by The DAISY Foundation in Memory of J. Patrick Barnes, The Daisy Award honors the extraordinary work nurses do for patients and families each day. Hospital leadership brought the awards program to Atlantic General to recognize the compassion and high level of care its nurses provide to residents and visitors of the community.

Patients and visitors can nominate an Atlantic General Hospital and Health System nurse for the DAISY Award at any time. Nomination forms are available in every hospital department and health system physician office. Awards are bestowed quarterly.

Hospice Welcomes Doctor

SALISBURY — Jo Ann Fields, MD, has joined Coastal Hospice as a hospice and palliative care physician. She will serve as the physician at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, the hospice’s inpatient facility at Deer’s Head Hospital in Salisbury, and will also support the home care and palliative care clinical teams in the four Lower Shore counties.

Fields grew up in Delaware where she practiced primary care medicine for 20 years. Trained at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C., Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. and Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa., she recently completed a fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine at Lehigh Valley in June 2017.

Fields joined Coastal Hospice for the opportunity to help people focus on their quality of life and with the difficult conversations about end-of-life care.