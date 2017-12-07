Worcester Prep Art Students Place In Every Category Of “2017 Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Art Contest”

Worcester Prep art students placed in every category of Grades 1-12 in the “2017 Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Art Contest,” which connected student and canine through artistic expression. Winners were selected based on their interpretation of “Dogs, Man’s Best friend” by a panel of judges that included local artists, art educators and AKC judges. Students in Lower School Art teacher Rebecca Tittermary’s and Middle/Upper School Art teacher George Zaiser’s art classes placed in every grade category, including six first place ribbons. Pictured with Tittermary and Zaiser are, front from left, Dagny Hobbs, Kristie Carr, Brax Giardina and Rani Yonker; second row, from left, Frankie Miller, Jayden Scopp, Ariana Cornescu, Angeline Todorov, Caitlin Shimko, Stella Martin, Priya Haldar, Harper Hertrich and Chloe Antonov; middle, Abbey Miller, Luke Loeser, Isabella Sapna, Luke Hopkins and Henna Parmar; and, back, Hannah Perdue, Grace Schwartz, Kelly Polk, Hailee Arrington, Kathryn Marini, Emily Copeland, Damiana Colley, Caroline Pasquariello, Hope Sens and Maria Deckmann. Not pictured were Meeta Agarwal and Izzy Huber. Submitted Photos