Worcester Edges Indian River In Tip-Off Classic

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team stayed on an early season roll last weekend, splitting two games at the Delmarva Christian Tip-Off Classic including an impressive win over Delaware power Indian River.

In the first game of the DCHS Tip-Off Classic last Friday, the Worcester girls fell to Delmar, 48-44, in a close game.In the second tournament game last Saturday against Indian River, the Worcester girls edged the Indians, 29-23, in a tight game. The Mallards led Indian River 8-7 after one quarter and took a 12-9 lead into halftime. In the decisive third quarter, Worcester led Indian River, 17-12, after three quarters and hung on for the 29-23 win. Hailee Merritt led Worcester with eight points, while Maddy Shannahan and Hannah Merritt scored four each.

