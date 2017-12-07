Worcester County NAACP Chapter Hosts Snow Hill Councilwoman LaToya Purnell At Monthly Meeting

Worcester County NAACP chapter hosted newly elected Snow Hill Councilwoman LaToya Purnell at its November meeting at Snow Hill Library. Pictured are NAACP members and guests, back from left, Snow Hill Mayor John Dorman, Purnell, NAACP President Dr. Roxie Dennis-Achonlonu, Charles Weaver and NAACP Vice President Gabe Purnell.