Worcester County Finance Team Awarded Certificate Of Achievement For Excellence In Financial Reporting

by

The Worcester County Commissioners applauded the County finance team for being awarded the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the ninth consecutive year. Finance team members pictured include Enterprise Fund Controller Jessica Wilson, Budget Officer Kathy Whited, Budget Accountant Kim Reynolds, and Assistant Finance Officer Jennifer Swanton; and Finance Officer Phil Thompson, back center.