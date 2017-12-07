Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 8, 2017

Ernie’s Donuts was an Ocean City destination for over 25 years. From 1956 through 1981, people made the trek to North Division Street for his glazed, cinnamon and jelly-filled delicacies. Located just off the Boardwalk next to Showell’s Theater, there was no bigger treat than fresh donuts made from scratch by Ernie. You could get two donuts plus a small carton of milk for 50 cents in the 1960s.

The hard-worker proprietor, Ernie Schaeffer, was from Pottstown, Pa. but known to locals as just “Ernie.” Clad always in white (white T-shirts, pants and hat) he could often be seen after work enjoying a movie at Showell’s Theater and handing out free donut holes to local kids.

The shop closed in 1981 but Ernie’s Donuts will live forever in the memories of all who enjoyed his wonderful donuts in those long ago summers.

Photo courtesy of Chauncey Rhodes