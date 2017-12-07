Seahawks Win Opener In Super Bowl

BERLIN- The Berlin Seahawks won their opener in the Pop Warner Super Bowl at Disney in Orlando on Monday afternoon, beating the Pasadena Trojans, 19-6.

The Seahawks last month won the Pop Warner Division 3 Junior Varsity Regional Championship to advance to the Super Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. On Monday afternoon, they faced the Pasadena Trojans in their opener in the six-team bracket. Berlin led 7-6 at the end of three quarters and scored twice late to pull away with the 19-6 win.

The Berlin Seahawks faced the South Marin Broncos on Thursday in their second game of the tournament, the results of which were not available for this edition. South Marin defeated the East Manatee Bulldogs, 18-16, in their opener earlier this week.