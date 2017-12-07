Seahawks Open With 28th Straight Home Win

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team cruised past visiting North Caroline, 68-51, in the season opener on Tuesday for its 28th straight win at home.

The Seahawks opened the 2017-2018 campaign at home on Tuesday against North Caroline amid high expectations. Decatur reached the state championship two years ago before falling in the title game and last year returned to the state’s Final Four after collecting another regional title. Despite losing a few key pieces, the Seahawks have largely reloaded with a handful of starters returning and a few new faces.

Against North Caroline in the opener on Tuesday, the Seahawks showed off some long range shooting prowess early on their way to a 25-13 lead after one quarter. The Seahawks continued the offensive momentum through the second quarter, but the big story early was the defense. Decatur applied constant pressure on the Bulldogs and took a 40-23 lead into halftime.

After three quarters, the Seahawks led by as many as 21 points and cruised to the 68-51 win. For Decatur, it was the 28th straight win at home, a streak that dates back to the 2015-2016 season regional playoffs. Decatur faces another Bayside North opponent on Saturday at Queen Anne’s before an early season showdown with Worcester County rival Pocomoke on the road next Tuesday.