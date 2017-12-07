Local Artists Paint Downtown Ocean City Utility Boxes

The latest completed utility box has been painted in downtown Ocean City by local artists Jamie and Alexandra Jacobs of TC Studios. This project, sponsored by Trimper Amusements, was located at S. Division Street and S. Baltimore Avenue and highlights the famous Hershell-Spillman Carousel at Trimper Rides & Amusements. PPG Paints of 8th Street in Ocean City donated materials. Delmarva Power provided approval to the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) to use this utility box as part of its OCDC Public Art Program. Pictured, from left, are Jamie Jacobs, Alexandra Jacobs, Chris Trimper and Brooks Trimper. Submitted Photos