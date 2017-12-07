Decatur Middle Student Runs Half Marathon

ARYAVIR SANGWAN

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur Middle School student Aryavir Sangwan turned in a solid performance in the Rehoboth Half-Marathon last weekend, finishing 10th in his age group against competitors much older.

Sangwan, 11, a Stephen Decatur Middle School student, finished the 13.1-mile Rehoboth Half Marathon in two hours and 43 minutes, which placed him 10th in the male 19 and under category. Because there was not a category for his age group, Sangwan was allowed to compete in the next closest bracket because of his prior experience.

Sangwan has been running long distance races since he was five years old including a 10-mile race earlier this year and a 10K race across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last year. The Rehoboth Half-Marathon was run last Saturday with over 1,600 runners from all over the country competing.