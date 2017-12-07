Beautiful Weather For Jingle Bell 5K

OCEAN CITY- Beautiful early December weather arrived right on time for the 5th Annual Winterfest of Lights Jingle Bell 5K in Ocean City last weekend.

The annual event took place at Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park in Ocean City last Sunday. Nearly 250 runners competed in the annual 5K race through the dazzling lights and spectacular holiday displays on a near perfect early December Sunday evening. For the record, the top three finishers were Sam Bodmer, Owen Nahf and Jason Bodmer. Rounding out the top 10 were Anna Bodmer, Marc Smith, Justin Steele, Ryan Schlegel, Dylan Hicks, Karen Cathell and George Filiopoulis.