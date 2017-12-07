Annual Holiday Block Party Set For Saturday In OC

OCEAN CITY – Thirteen businesses in Ocean City will host a holiday block party this Saturday that will benefit a local nonprofit.

On Dec. 9, participating business from 33rd Street to 36th Street will offer discounts, giveaways, treats and entertainment to patrons at the third annual Holiday Block Party.

The collaboration is part of a yearly tradition to offer a holiday celebration and charity drive for the community.

Ish Boutique co-owner Jenny Carven said this year’s participating businesses have sponsored 14 local kids through the Worcester County G.O.L.D. Helping Hands for the Holidays program and are asking for the community’s support.

“We wanted something that made an impact, that was a great cause and was local,” she said.

Throughout the day, monetary donations can be dropped off in buckets at any one of the participating businesses.

“We wanted to support the community as much as we were supported as a business,” she said.

Mark Pugh, co-owner of K-Coast Surf Shop, said the event allows individuals to see all the area has to offer.

“It promotes and highlights specialty store shopping for us and it gives us a sense of community …,” he said. “It’s nice to know this section of town is open year-round and ready to do business.”

Cathy Kucinski, general manager of Planet Maze, agreed.

“We have so much in this small area,” she said. “We wanted people to be aware of it.”

Carven said the business community from 33rd Street to 36th Street has grown in recent years and features several unique stores and restaurants within walking distance.

“It’s a very special area,” she said. “This strip of the block offers options for everyone … We have a niche on our block and that is why we created this block party.”

Carven said most of the day’s activities will occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., though participating businesses will offer specials throughout the day.

“It’s a fun event and it’s a great way to support local businesses,” she said. “There is something for everyone and it’s a great cause that gives back to the community.”

A list of participating businesses and discounts are as followed:

ish Boutique: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Twenty-five percent off your entire purchase, sweets, treats and complimentary gift wrapping.

Barn 34: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour all day and night, fish tacos $9 and select appetizers half off.

Planet Maze: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Buy one triple play laser tag gift certificate and get a second gift certificate free. Holiday golf balls available, raffling a gift every hour on the hour.

Real Raw Organics: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $8 Acai, dragonfruit and lilikoi bowls, up to 50 percent off grocery items and merchandise, every $50 in gift card purchases gets a free Kombucha plus giveaways throughout the day.

K-Coast Surf Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free $49.95 Hoodie with any $99 clothing, $99 sunglass or $99 watch purchase.

Shotti’s Point: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hour specials offered all day.

OC Wasabi: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Drink specials and select food discounts (dine in only).

Endless Summer Surf Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Buy one, get one 50 percent off all Endless Summer T-shirts and sweatshirts. Free hot chocolate will be offered.

Rare & Rye: Noon to 11 p.m. Happy hour specials offered all day long plus additional 10 percent off entire check if you bring in an unwrapped toy.

Senor Cigars: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. stocking stuffers under $10, specially priced gift packs, cigar accessories and gift cards available.

Tony Lukes: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. BOGO any sandwich with purchase of equal size sandwich and two fountain beverages, free milkshake for every kids meal purchase.

Guidos Burritos: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fifteen percent off entire purchase and an additional 5 percent off if you bring a donation.

Ocean Atlantic Surf Shop: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wetsuit specials, select winter gear 20 percent off, select summer 50 percent off.