10th Reindeer Run A Big Success Again

BERLIN- The 10th Annual Reindeer Run in Berlin last weekend was once again a big success with over 200 runners competing on a picture perfect early December morning.

A total of 224 runners competed in the annual event, which has become a staple of the holiday season in Berlin. Proceeds from the event, sponsored by Live Long Fitness and OC Tri Running went to the Worcester County Warriors against Opiate Addiction.

Many of the runners dressed in festive holiday costumes, making it a great spectator event as well. For the record, the top three finishers were Parker Harrington, Michael O’Rourke and Noah McAleer. Rounding out the top 10 were David Rosvanek, Marc Smith, Ken Kessler, Sarah Burns, Jeremy Masenior, Antonietta Josue and Justin Marsh.