Berlin Pop Warner Team Wins Opener

BERLIN — The Berlin Seahawks won their opener in the Pop Warner Super Bowl at Disney in Orlando on Monday afternoon, beating the Pasadena Trojans, 19-6. The Seahawk last month won the Pop Warner Division 3 Junior Varsity Regional Championship to advance to the Super Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in… Read more »
BERLIN — The Town of Berlin is asking parade participants, parents and residents to be mindful of the following traffic changes for this year’s Christmas parade which takes place on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The parade route will be reversed this year, beginning at the Berlin Welcome Center and Main Street and will… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — After a highly successful first year for what was called a “game changer” for Ocean City’s beach trash collection, resort decision makers were briefed on the potential purchase of a second state-of-the-art collection truck. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the purchase of a new beach trash collection truck that could… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — After agreeing to scrap bid proposals for the replacement of the Boardwalk trams, resort officials have zeroed in on jeeps as replacement vehicles, although a firm decision was diverted to a future meeting. For the last several months, Ocean City has been working on a replacement plan for the Boardwalk trams, which… Read more »