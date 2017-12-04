Berlin Pop Warner Team Wins Opener

BERLIN — The Berlin Seahawks won their opener in the Pop Warner Super Bowl at Disney in Orlando on Monday afternoon, beating the Pasadena Trojans, 19-6.

The Seahawk last month won the Pop Warner Division 3 Junior Varsity Regional Championship to advance to the Super Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. On Monday afternoon, they faced the Pasadena Trojans in their opener in the six-team bracket. Berlin led 7-6 at the end of three quarters and scored twice late to pull away with the 19-6 win.

Next up for the Seahawks is a Thursday afternoon game against the South Marin Broncos.