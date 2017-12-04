Berlin Christmas Parade Set For Thursday; Route Changed Up This Year

Photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN — The Town of Berlin is asking parade participants, parents and residents to be mindful of the following traffic changes for this year’s Christmas parade which takes place on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The parade route will be reversed this year, beginning at the Berlin Welcome Center and Main Street and will travel north through town. Main Street will be closed from the railroad at North Main Street down to Worcester Preparatory School beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Line-up of entries will be along South Main Street beginning at the Welcome Center down to Buckingham Lane. Bands are required to drop off students at Stephen Decatur Park where buses will then travel back and park at Berlin Intermediate School for pick up after the parade. Bands will be located for line-up at Stephen Decatur Park. South Main Street is for parade entries only.

Parents may drop off students to access their line-up numbers at Buckingham Elementary School via Buckingham Lane or West Street or Stephen Decatur Park via Route 113 & Tripoli Street or at the corner of Bay & Church Street where town staff will assist them to their line up position. Each group of participants will be given a staggered line-up time to help alleviate bottlenecks beginning at 5:15 p.m.

The parade will end at the Berlin Fire Company where participants will be directed to be picked up at Berlin Intermediate School.

Overflow parking can be found at Berlin Intermediate School where a shuttle is available to take you to downtown Berlin beginning at 5:45 pm to 7:15 p.m. and pick up for return to your vehicle from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

All streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m.