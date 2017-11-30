What’s Your Sign? December 1, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’ve let yourself be distracted from what’s really important. But love finally gets your attention this week. However, it comes with a challenge that could create a problem.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Be careful not to bully others into following your lead. Best advice: Persuade, don’t push, and you’ll get the cooperation you need to move forward with your plans.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Resist the urge to gloat now that you’ve proved your detractors wrong. Instead, charm them back into your circle. Remember: A former foe can become your best ally.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might want to claim all the credit for making this holiday season special. But is it worth producing a lot of hurt feelings by rejecting offers of help? Think about it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Ignore a co-worker’s questionable behavior. Instead, put your energy into making your own project special. Then sit back and purr over your well-deserved applause.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might not want to accept those suggested changes in your workplace. But don’t chuck them out before you check them out. You could be happily surprised.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your holiday planning might have to take a back seat for a bit so that you can handle a problem with a friend or family member. Your schedule resumes by the 9th.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Relationships in general benefit during the early part of the week, including in the workplace. Also expect some overdue changes in a personal situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): “Prudence” should be your watchword this week. Best not to be too open about some of the things that are currently happening in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Money is on your mind, so you’d best mind how you’re spending it. Take another look at that holiday budget and see where you can make adjustments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Resolving to revive an old friendship could open some old wounds. Are you sure you want to risk that? Think this through before making a commitment.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your need to know more about a new friend could lead to some startling revelations. Best advice: Keep an open mind about what you learn until all the facts are in.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your loyalty to friends makes you a very special person to those whose lives you’ve touched.

(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.