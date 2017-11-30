We Remember Those We Have Lost – December 1, 2017

Max Rogers Angel

BERLIN — Max Rogers Angel, age 85, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at the Berlin Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born in Stokesdale, N.C., he was the son of Lonnie and Ida Angel. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn Elsie Angel of Ocean City; a son, Marti Angel and wife Shannon of Ocean Pines; and grandchildren Lara Angel and Rick Angel of Ocean City.

Max enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a member of the Coast Guard and the Marlin Club. Max loved his family and always stayed busy.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at 10:30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Christopher Simone

BERLIN — On Nov. 24, 2017, Christopher Simone, age 36, was called to be with God and our Lord Jesus.

He was the son of Harry and Susan Simone. He is survived by his children, Ava Simone (13) and Abby Simone (9); sister Rachel and her husband Bucky; and two brothers, Steven and John and his wife Paula. He was an adored uncle to nieces Ella, Makayla, Molly and Elana and nephews Daniel and Gunner. Also surviving, is paternal grandmother Addie; Godmother and maternal aunt, Kathy; paternal aunts Shari, Wendy, and Claudette; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Virginia; Godfather and uncle, Dennis; and paternal grandfather Harry.

Christopher was born in New Jersey, but grew up on Kent Island, where he was active in jazz band, boy scouts, and winning several photography awards, until moving to Ocean City in 1996. Graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in 1998 and the Baltimore School of Massage in 2000, he attended Wor-Wic Community College with plans to be an addictions counselor. Christopher played the saxophone, piano, keyboards and guitar. He loved the outdoors, spending summers in Maine sailing and fly fishing at Camp Kennebec, canoeing from New York to Canada, hiking the Appalachian Trail, repelling the mountains of West Virginia to boating in the Florida Keys. He was also a machinist and mechanic by trade and was employed by Days Aluminum as a gutter mechanic. If he wasn’t working on cars or motorcycles, he was exercising at the Atlantic Club.

Above all, Christopher loved his girls, Ava and Abby. Faith, family and trying to help others were always important to him. He will be deeply missed, but loved always by so many.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. Joseph Kennedy will officiate. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to Atlantic Club, (for gym equipment), 11827 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Diakona Shelter, 12747 Old Bridge Rd., Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Shirley Ann Martin

BERLIN — Shirley Ann Martin, age 86, passed away on Monday Nov. 27, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Newark, she was the daughter of the late John and Pearl Parker Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband for many years, Robert Louis Martin. Surviving are her children, Robert Louis Martin, Jr. and his wife, Annamay, Darcel Martin Morris and her husband, Phillip, and Kimberly Martin Widgeon and her husband, Walt. She was an adored grandmother to Bethany SmyKay (Paul), Kristi Lynn Morris (Eric), Keri Thom (Rev) Julie Hirsch (Andy), Albert Joseph “A.J.” Robertazzi and Maddy L. Martin, and great-grandchildren Merina Ingram, Lilly Thom, Phoebe Thom and Olivia Hirsch. There are numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Charles, and her sister, Norma. She leaves behind her best friend and beloved Peek-a-Poo, Teddy Bear.

Shirley had worked for Acme (in Berlin) and Super Fresh in Ocean City for 36 years. In her spare time, her passion was restoring wicker furniture. She also enjoyed gardening, antique shopping and was a big fan of John Wayne and westerns.

Our family would like to thank Art Scott for his generous time, support and friendship of our mother.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or American Heart Association, Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060-9979. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Miriam Green

OCEAN PINES — Miriam Green, 79, of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at Golden Gardens Assisted Living in Parsonsburg.

Born Jan. 23, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Esther Glickman. Miriam was retired from the Town of Ocean City, having worked for 23 years as the Administrative Assistant to the Fire Marshal.

Miriam was devoted to her family. Whether you knew her as Miriam, Mom, Mom-Mom or Bubbie, she was sweet and sassy, kind and genuine and absolutely irreplaceable. She loved living at the beach, tooling around in her car with her vanity plate, “SOPHLLY.” She will be fiercely missed.

Miriam is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Wayne) Randall of Temperanceville, Va. and Alison Green of Ocean Pines; her beloved grandchildren, Joshua (Nikki) Zervakos of Selbyville, Del., and Janna Green of Odenton, Md.; and her beloved great grandchildren, Kaylin, Jace and Harper Zervakos. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Polidoro, and nephew, Michael (Rosemarie) Polidoro and family, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; her former husband and friend, Mel Green of Bradenton, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Arlene Green, and nieces, Erin Zirpolo and Brianna (Bill) Starkey and family, all of New Jersey. She is also survived by several cousins.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C., 20090-6231.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.