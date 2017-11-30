Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 1, 2017

The Warren Cottage was located on the corner of 5th Street and the Boardwalk. Owned and managed by Berlin native Mary Purnell Warren, it had 12 rooms with a kitchen annex in the rear.

Damaged in the March Storm of 1962, the property was sold and plans made to transport it to a new location in what was then North Ocean City. The Warren Cottage slid off the trailer while being transported and landed in the middle of 5th Street. They jacked it up but it fell off again near 50th Street at which time the pieces were picked up and finally hauled away.

Anthony Purnell built the original Tidelands Motel on the site of the Warren Cottage in 1963. It was the first true Boardwalk motel south of 15th Street at the time of its construction. Today the large and modern Tidelands Caribbean Hotel occupies that spot and stretches from the Boardwalk to Baltimore Avenue.

Postcard photo courtesy of Bill and Kitt Matthews