Things I Like – December 1, 2017

by

Hanging Christmas lights on Black Friday

Military homecoming surprises

The message from the movie ‘Wonder’

Weekend mornings when my kids sleep in

Thanksgiving football games

Creative parade entries

When something I don’t want to do is over

A kid learning from a mistake

Shopping for holiday decorations at hardware stores

How Seinfeld episodes never get old

A week without a grocery store run

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.