SD Middle School Builders Club Collects Money, Food And Supplies For Believe In Tomorrow

Stephen Decatur Middle School Builders Club, a Student Leadership Club of Kiwanis, collected money, food and supplies for Believe In Tomorrow.  Pictured with some of the 35 boxes of collected items, which were donated at last month’s school health fair, are, front from left, Charlie Klein, Skylar Cook, Kylie Sens, Hailey Bowden, Brooklyn Durham and Lilyanne Hartley and Skylar Griffen; and, back, SDMS Builders Club advisor Mindy Ouelette, Ariann Gray, Aria Islam, Evan Ritz Georgia Ogelsby and Lilly Deveraux. Not pictured are SDMS Builders Club Kiwanis advisor Jackie Todd and Builders Club Co-Teacher Advisor Leah Olson.