Republican Women’s Club President-Elect Guest Speaker At DAR Meeting

Beth Rodier, president-elect of the Republican Women’s Club, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Her patriotic remarks included a recitation of the poem “I Am the Flag” by Ruth Apperson Rous. Carole Kreuger, chairman of the chapter’s Flag of the United States of America committee, also presented various flag facts and trivia. Rodier, left, is pictured with chapter Regent Patricia Ayers.