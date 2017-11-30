OC Recreation And Parks Department Hold Free Youth Basketball Clinic Instructed By UMES Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams

Earlier this month, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department held a free youth basketball clinic instructed by the Division I men’s and women’s basketball teams from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Over 80 participants turned out to brush up on their basketball skills under the direction of the UMES teams. Pictured above are the young participants with the UMES players and coaches.

