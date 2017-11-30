Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot Recognizes SU’s Ward Museum For It’s Ongoing Commitment

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot recently recognized Salisbury University’s Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art for its ongoing commitment to advancing the understanding of wildfowl art and its connection with nature since the museum’s founding in 1976. Pictured, from left, are Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, Maryland Delegate Chris Adams, Maryland Senators Addie Eckardt and Jim Mathias, Franchot, Ward Museum Executive Director Lora Bottinelli, Ward Foundation Chair Kent Kimmel, Wicomico County Registrar of Wills Karen Lemon, Wicomico County Council President John Cannon and Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath. Submitted Photos