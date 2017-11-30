Berlin Intermediate Sixth Graders Create Posters To Promote Pajama Day

Sixth grade students Jackson Vit, Finn Ramnarain, Brody Grunwald, Graham Field, Foster Smith, Hannah Allam and Abby West created posters to promote Berlin Intermediate School’s Pajama Day that will take place on Dec. 8. Students and staff are encouraged to donate a minimum of $1, or a warm pair of pajamas, or a children’s book to benefit local non-profit organizations.