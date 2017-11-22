Worcester Prep Sixth Grade Students Present The Play The Fairy Tale Network By John Woodard

Worcester Preparatory School sixth grade students presented the play The Fairy Tale Network by John Woodard in the Athletic and Performing Arts Center on Nov. 1. Directed by teachers Linda Smith and Susan Godwin, The Fairy Tale Network was performed in front of parents and friends of the Class of 2024 and fellow Lower and Middle School students. Cast members, pictured above front from left, are Moorea Phillips, Natalie Chadwell, Madelyn Nechay, Hunter Simons, Esi Mehilli and Lebby Becker; middle, Smith, Elaina Elrick, Emma Crivella, Izzy Huber, Sara Freih, Vanesska Hall and Godwin; and, back, Max Halle, Carson Rayne, Jonathan Antonov, Sam Menendez and Arnav Sehgal. Pictured below are three little pigs Jonathan Antonov, Sam Menendez, and Carson Rayne, Little Yellow Riding Hood Sara Freih and the Wolf Max Halle, and the three mice Natalie Chadwell, Madelyn Nechay and Moorea Phillips. Submitted Photos