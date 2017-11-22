Worcester County Students Inducted Into The Alpha Nu Omicron At Wor-Wic Community College

Students from Worcester County recently inducted into the Alpha Nu Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Wor-Wic Community College are, front from left, Samantha Hill and Stacy Nocoal Purnell, and, back, Damian Lockhart of Bishopville and Jennifer Chrzanowski, David Machado and Gina Pappas of Ocean City.