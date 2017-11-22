Volunteers From The Art League Of OC Paint Utility Box On Wicomico Street And Baltimore Avenue

by

Volunteers from the Art League of Ocean City recently painted the utility box on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Ocean City. This project was sponsored by Janet and Terry Hough and portrays birds that are native to the area. PPG Paints donated materials and Delmarva Power provided approval to the Ocean City Development Corporation  to use this utility box as part of its public arts program. Pictured are Kathy Bohs and Sandy Glassman. Not pictured were Rina Thaler, Susan Burch, Becky Simonds and Debbi Dean-Colley.