Voices From The Readers – November 24, 2017

‘Gift’ Citation A Disturbing Situation

Editor:

Recently, my wife and I visited Ocean City after our regularly scheduled Washington D.C. business trips (re: we fly into Baltimore or D.C. every six to eight weeks). Even though the weather was a bit chilly and many of the Boardwalk shops were shuttered for the winter season, we found your community and its surroundings delightful. We had occasion to visit Assateague State Park and also drove through the Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Course area.

The initial impression of your community was exceptional and prompted us to start discussions about scheduling a large marketing event with an Ocean City destination. I’ve coordinated multiple golf outings for the commercial real estate communities we work with and it typically involves us reserving an entire hotel complex and nearby golf course for a two- to three-day extravaganza.

Prior to our departure, we had a fantastic dinner at Micky Fins and the service was excellent. As we exited the parking lot, we looked for the access road that would take us back to the main highway. I approached a three-way intersection and there was a vehicle idling on the other side of said intersection as we eased into a right hand turn towards the main highway. Suddenly there were flashing lights behind us and an officer approached and asked why we ran the stop sign at this intersection. I apologized and mentioned that we were from out of town and I had assumed that the intersection had a right of way for right turns because I didn’t see a stop sign. The officer then asked me if I had been drinking. I mentioned to him that I had consumed one light beer with a full meal and that my driving was in no way impaired by alcohol consumption. The officer returned to his vehicle and then returned with a $150 citation for running the stop sign. He winked and indicated that he was doing us a “solid” by not pulling me from the vehicle in order to conduct an intoxication test. Again, I apologized and informed him that I was in no way inebriated. He told me to take the citation as a “gift” and be on my way.

As I reviewed the citation closely it indicated that I had run a stop sign in an intersection with an overhead flashing red light. I thought to myself that I was indeed culpable for this situation and would simply pay the fine and live with the consequences of my violation.

At the urging of my wife, we went back to the site later that evening only to discover that there was no flashing red traffic light and the stop sign that I should have seen was obstructed by an overgrown hedge on the dark side road leaving from the restaurant parking lot.

We thought it may be prudent to reach out to the Ocean City courts and lodge a complaint but it’s been our history that communities with predatory policing systems in place (re: speed traps, stealth police cars in precarious street locations, etc.), are not typically receptive to negotiations on citations regardless of whether or not an individual has sufficient grounds for complaining.

Needless to say, our organization would never expose a large client base to a community with this type of mentality towards the tourists who visit and bring outside dollars into the local coffers.

I’ve paid the fine and my only recourse is not to visit again but I thought I’d at least reach out to the local newspaper and let them know that your municipal leaders need to re-evaluate how their policies impact your business community.

David Shipley

Salt Lake City, Utah

Glick Gala Appreciation

Editor:

On Sunday Nov. 12, the greater Ocean City area gathered to honor Reese Cropper, III, as he was presented with the 7th Annual Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award. A sell-out crowd turned out to honor Reese in the Crystal Ballroom of the Clarion Fontainebleau Resort, for his many years of quiet philanthropy and community service. Thank you to everyone who attended and supported this event.

Reese is the owner of Insurance Management Group of Ocean City. He serves on the board of directors for Taylor Bank, Worcester Preparatory School, and Diakonia. He previously served as the president of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, which he founded, the Ocean City Pension Board, and the Port of Wardens.

This award was originally established to honor Hal Glick, an Ocean City business leader, for his vision, character and quiet philanthropy to the community. While Hal was the first recipient in 2010, the award has since been expanded to recognize others who have distinguished themselves for their sustained community service and charitable contributions. In 2015, Hal lost his courageous struggle with cancer. This award is his legacy to the community. Since its establishment, over $600,000 has been raised for 18 local non-profits and our community hospitals.

The non profits benefitting from this year’s event are The Rebecca and Leighton Moore Child and Adolescent outpatient unit at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, The Jesse Klump Suicide Prevention Group, Worcester County Youth and Family Services, Atlantic General Hospital and Temple Bat Yam. Reese gave a moving speech, in which he highlighted his commitment to raise funds for mental health issues.

Our appreciation to the nominating and coordinating committees, which included community representatives, and past award honorees. They were: Mayor Rick Meehan, Council Secretary Mary Knight, Dr. Leonard Berger, Kari Berger, Leighton Moore, Rebecca Moore, Madlyn Carder, Billy Carder, Jack Burbage, Buddy Trala, Buck Mann, Dean Geracimos, Tammy Patrick, Rina Thaler and Steve Cohen. Special thanks to Dr. Berger and the excellent staff at the Clarion for hosting the event. Thank you to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore for being the emcee of the evening. Our appreciation to all of the sponsors, advertisers and attendees for making this the most successful year yet. We are looking forward to next year and the search for future worthy recipients.

Jeff Thaler and Christine Glick

(The writers are co-chairs of the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award Committee.)

Turbine Visibility Concerns Unfounded

Editor:

There has been a great deal of publicity concerning the up and coming wind farms to be located off our coast here in Ocean City. I believe that most all agree that the project will bolster the shore’s electrical needs and utilize the natural renewable energy of wind. At the same time, there appears to be some controversy regarding how far from the coast the turbines should be constructed. The Dispatch has published a number of articles concerning the matter. Recently, in Nov. 3 issue of The Dispatch, I read an article indicating that the Ocean Pines Environmental and Natural Assets Advisory Committee chaired by Mr. Ken Wolf “resolutely oppose” turbines constructed within 12-15 miles of the coast as they would be “clearly visible both day and night” and an “eyesore”. With such profound assertions, one would certainly think that Mr. Wolf or any of the committee members have had opportunity or experiences to view Ocean City from 12-15 miles off the beach. If not, apparently they have received strong guidance from those that have. As a licensed charter fishing boat captain, I have had numerous (at least 1,000) viewings from 12-15 miles and can definitively tell you that at 15 miles on most any day you cannot see the tallest of high rise condo buildings at the north end of town. Generally, because at that distance, the earths curve is pronounced enough to hide the view and the naturally humid air supplies haze to further hide any potential view.

Only on crystal clear days you can see the tops of these 100-plus foot tall, 100-foot wide buildings. At 12 miles off, the tops of the largest and tallest buildings can be visible if the haze is not to dense. Most of Ocean City is still not visible. So, viewing a turbine mounted on a post that I understand to be about eight feet in diameter at its base and one hundred feet tall some 12-15 miles off the beach of Ocean City would look more like a tooth pick way off on the horizon if you could see it at all. They would be invisible at night unless the very tops of the towers were lit up like a Hollywood Opening. The tower tops would most likely require the simple aviation red blinking light that we see on many of our land based water towers. Other required lighting would include navigational lights at the tower’s base. Once again, not visible from our beaches due to earth curve. I’m sure that various engineering firms have provided calculations to address this issue. In the end, there is nothing like going out there and seeing it for yourself in the real.

Patrick Svehla

West Ocean City

Benefit Run Appreciation

Editor:

On behalf of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, I would like to thank all those who came out to support the museum at our 4th Storm Warriors 5K run/walk on Saturday, Nov. 11. Nearly 150 participants joined us on a very nippy, beautiful November morning. It is gratifying to experience the recognition of the museum. Our mission is to inspire and support the interpretation and appreciation of the cultural and natural history of Ocean City, Maryland, the Worcester County coastal region, and equally, the historical role performed by the United States Life-Saving Service, and to preserve with subsequent mandate the 1891 structure that once served as the Ocean City Station. Our current goal is to build an annex that will expand our exhibit area by removing non-exhibit functions, add additional exhibit space and bring the Museum into ADA compliance.

We are indebted to our sponsors who stepped up: Whitman Requardt Associates, Greene Turtle, WalMart, Coffin Foundation, Quillin Foundation, Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Humphreys Foundation, American Legion Post 166, Bank of Ocean City, OC Lions Club, Elks Lodge 2645, Bank of Willards, Iseler Demo, George & Lynch, Long Fence, OC Development Corp, Seacrets, Knights of Columbus, Chesapeake Paving, Madison Beach Motel, Hibbard Inshore, Jo/Joe’s Crew, and Weaver Bros. Carry Out. Their understanding of the value of the Museum is invaluable.

We are indebted to the media for its efforts to spread the word for us. OC Trirunning did their usual efficient job of organizing the event. They leave no stone unturned. Plak That awards are unique and appreciated. Of course. we couldn’t do it without our terrific museum staff and board members.

Ocean City’s magnificent Boardwalk provides the perfect setting for this event. Thanks to Special Events for assisting with our 5K.

Mark your calendars for the second Saturday of November 2018. See you then.

Nancy L. Howard

(The writer is the president of the OC Museum Society.)