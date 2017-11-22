Things I Like – November 24, 2017

Short work weeks

The back roads of Lancaster, Pa.

Close college basketball games

Small concert venues

Old Jeeps

That ‘Wonder’ is being read in schools

How much my kids love staying in hotels

Watching a puppy play on the beach

Thanksgiving weekend leftovers

Delaware Children’s Museum

Taking a break from social media

