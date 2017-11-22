Snow Hill Park Meeting Planned

SNOW HILL – Officials in Snow Hill are asking residents for input regarding future improvements and upgrades at Sturgis Park.

On Dec. 5, the public is invited to attend an open meeting at the old train station on Belt Street to discuss possible uses and improvements at Sturgis Park.

Ann Gibb, Snow Hill’s grants administrator, said the town received a $30,000 operating assistance grant last year to create a master plan for Sturgis Park.

With that money, the town hired Campion Hruby Landscape Architects to solicit feedback from Snow Hill officials and residents and create proposals for the park’s master plan.

“We want people to use the park more and it needs an upgrade,” she said.

Gibb explained representatives with Campion Hruby met with town officials and stakeholders, such as the nearby Lower Shore Land Trust, on Nov. 17 and will return to gather feedback from the public on Dec. 5.

Michael Day, Snow Hill’s economic development consultant, encouraged members of the public to attend. He said this will be the first time the town has created a master plan for Sturgis Park.

“It will be a listening exercise for us,” he said. “I think it will go fairly well.”

Day said the master plan will help to maximize the park’s potential.

“We rent that space quite a bit for weddings, family reunions and gatherings of all sorts …,” he said. “It’s a gathering place and show place for visitors coming downtown.”

With the consultant’s help and the public’s comments, Day said the town could improve on the park’s facilities, such as its bathrooms, dock and pavilion, for example.

Day added that recent changes, such as the dualization of Route 113 and economic development generated by new businesses in the downtown area, have led officials to realize the town’s potential to be the hub for outdoor activity on Delmarva.

The park, located along the banks of the Pocomoke River, could help to draw visitors to the area.

“It’s kind of obvious that Berlin is about shopping and dining and Pocomoke is promoting its industrial park …,” he said. “What we really want to become is the adventure capital of the Eastern Shore.”

Day added the master plan for Sturgis Park would also benefit the 1,000 employees that work in Snow Hill each week and utilize the park during lunch.

Gibb said the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will replace the Mayor and Council work session scheduled for that evening. Officials from the Town of Snow Hill and Campion Hruby will be in attendance.

She expects the master plan to be completed by March of 2018.

Members of the public can call 410-632-2080 for more information.