Hammerhead Team At Berlin Intermediate Support The Worcester County Humane Society

by

The Service Learning Project at Berlin Intermediate School is a great way to teach children compassion, respect and the importance of helping others in our community.  The Hammerhead Team will be supporting the Worcester County Humane Society by donating much needed materials such as food, old towels and cleaning supplies and raising money during the spring Boardwalk event. Above, Emily Backof, Sauna Vick and Hailey Smith are shown loving on one of the residents at the shelter.