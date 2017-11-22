Easterseals Receives $2,000 Donation From David Larmore Memorial Fund

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently received a $2,000 donation from the David Larmore Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The donation will aid in providing children’s therapy services at Easterseals in Salisbury. Pictured, from left, are BJ Summers of the Community Foundation, Ford Waggoner of Easterseals and Sheldon and Sara Larmore, fund representatives. The David Larmore Memorial fund was established by Sheldon and Sara Larmore in honor of their son David who had Spina Bifida. To learn more about the David Larmore Memorial fund to help individuals with disabilities who need assistance funding supplies and equipment, as well as respite time, contact Victoria Kent at 410-742-9911, vkent@CFES.org or visit www.cfes.org. Submitted Photos