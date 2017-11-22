Berlin Seahawks Headed To Florida

The Berlin Seahawks JV Football won the D3 Regional Championship for the third time last weekend. The team, pictured above, captured the title in convincing fashion, defeating the Edison Jets in Marsh Creek, Pa. by a score of 30-0. While the regional title has been won before by Berlin, this will be the first team to represent the area at the Pop Warner Super Bowl next month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Additionally, the Berlin Seahawks cheer team will be representing the area again at the National Cheer and Dance Championships at the same venue. To make the trip possible and to help with the vast travel expenses, a GoFundMe page will soon be set up online to allow interested donors an avenue to support the team. Donations can be mailed to Worcester County Pop Warner Football, PO Box 1517, Berlin, Md. 21811 or by calling Coach Tony Morris at 443-783-8628. Submitted Photo