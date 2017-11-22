27th Annual Nutcracker Performance Announced

Among the many talented dancers to perform in next month’s production of the Nutcracker are Allison Clara, left, and Emily Rose. Submitted Photos

SALISBURY — The Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre will present its 27th Annual Nutcracker in December.

This season two evening shows will be performed with a new performance time on Friday evening, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. as well as the traditional show times on Saturday, Dec. 2 (2 and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. only at the Wicomico High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at www.ESBT.org and also Dance Wear, Etc, the Salisbury-Wicomico Arts Council Office and the Bank of Delmarva.

A beloved holiday classic, the Nutcracker has become a Christmas tradition for adults and children of all ages. Founded in 1991 with the mission to increase awareness and foster professional dance training for the local community, Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre, Inc. (ESBT) is a nonprofit ballet company that has gained statewide recognition for its excellent full length Nutcracker.

The production is known for its brilliant colors, the beautiful music of Tchaikovsky and its lively choreography. The dancers of ESBT are highly trained in the Russian Style of ballet by artistic director Elena Manakhova-Amy. This year, they are joined by guest professional artists Rie Aoki and Andrew Matte of First State Ballet Theatre, who will dance the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

Professional artist Alexander Bojko will return to dance the role of the Snow Prince.

As part of its mission to serve the Delmarva community, membership in ESBT is open to all dancers from the Eastern Shore who previously studied and who continue to study ballet. Auditions for placement are held on a

yearly basis in September. The school is in its sixth decade and was previously known as the Salisbury Studio of Dance. Upon graduation, most dancers are able to continue their education through their acceptance into top collegiate dance programs and schools throughout the country. Many have also furthered their careers by becoming professional dancers in well-known dance companies, and others have become successful choreographers and teachers. One alumnus, Da’Von Doane is currently dancing with the prestigious Dance Theatre of Harlem.

ESBT and Salisbury Dance Academy are proud of the level of ballet instruction and the accomplished dancers they have fostered on the Eastern Shore. Two ballets are produced every year, the Nutcracker in December and a spring production, usually held in April.

These performances are made possible by generous donations from the local community, as well as by grants from the Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Betty Webster is founder and President of the ESBT. Involved in dance on the Eastern Shore for over five decades, she has helped thousands of children experience classical ballet and be enriched by the

arts. The continued, sustained success of the Eastern Shore Ballet Theatre is one of her greatest accomplishments.

Elena Manakhova-Amy is ertistic director of ESBT. Born in Russia, she was accepted at the world-famous Kirov Ballet School and the Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg at age 9. After graduation in 1987, she became a principal dancer with several companies, first in Europe and then here in America. Also in 1987, she received the Medal of Honor at the Ukrainian International Ballet Competition. Her most recent appearances as principal dancer were with the Russian Ballet Theatre of Delaware. Having studied and worked with world-famous choreographers, Manakhova-Amy is well-prepared for her role as artistic director of ESBT. The exceptional training she received at the Kirov Academy accompanied by her extraordinary professional experience

makes her both a perceptive and demanding teacher.