Worcester Girls Young But Talented

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team has some big shoes to fill as it prepares for the 2017-2018 campaign with several senior starters from last year’s Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) runner-up, but with a talented flock of underclassmen, the transition should be an easy one.

Last year’s team opened the season with nine straight wins and ultimately reached the ESIAC championship before falling to old rival Saints Peter and Paul. Gone from that remarkable team, however, is a cadre of veteran senior leadership including Leigh and Regan Lingo, Eva Parks, Melissa Laws, Kathleen Emcke, Karlie Southcomb and Madison and Olivia Bescak.

This year’s team is significantly younger with Mia Meacci and Reese Gittleman the only seniors on the roster. Worcester does have some talented juniors that got valuable playing time last year including Delaney Abercrombie, Hannah and Hailey Merritt, Chloe Ruddo and Alannah Curtis.

Otherwise, Worcester will go young with a bevy of underclassmen on the varsity roster. The roster includes sophomores Carly Hoffman, Jordan Campbell, Maddy Shanahan and Emily Copeland, along with freshmen Sophia Ludt, C.C. Lizas and Caroline Anderson, all ready to spread their wings for the Mallards this season.