Things I Like – November 17, 2017

by

Being without my phone every now and again

Reviewing financial reports

Pulling in the driveway after a long road trip

The drastic temperatures swings this time of year

Funny PSAs

When my kids look out for each other

Short, productive meetings

Competitive kids

The first ride after a car wash

Canvas photos on a wall

Candid conversations

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.