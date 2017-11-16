Shockers Fundraiser Set For Saturday

OCEAN CITY- The Mid-Atlantic Shockers youth baseball club will hold its annual fundraiser at Seacrets on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. to raise funds for the upcoming spring season.

The Mid-Atlantic Shockers features players from Ocean City, Berlin and all over the Lower Shore competing in

Outfitting the teams and traveling to the various state and regional tournaments is expensive and the program’s annual fundraiser is a means to offset the cost of supporting the program. The program’s 15th annual fundraiser is set for Seacrets on Saturday, November 18, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and will include the entry fee and a buffet prepared and served by Seacret’s staff.

Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information or to arrange a donation or purchase tickets, contact Kim Hudson at midatlanticshockers@gmail.com or call (410) 713-2376.