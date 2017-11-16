Seahawks Represented On Conference Teams

BERLIN- The Bayside South boys’ varsity soccer post-season awards were announced this week and Stephen Decatur was well represented on the lists.

Named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team were John Ford and Ryan Duncan. Named to the All-Conference Second Team were Kevin Beck and John Karacoulakis. Four Seahawks received All-Conference honorable mention including Brett Berquist, Brady Ford, Jeremy Danner and Brian Rodriguez.

The Seahawks enjoyed another successful season with a 6-4-3 record, including the rather rare three ties. Decatur was seeded third in the state 3A-East Section II bracket and earned a first-round bye before falling to Chesapeake in the second round, 5-0.