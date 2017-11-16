SD National Honor Society Members Provide Landscaping Improvements At The Berlin Park

by

A motivated group of Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society students on Oct. 28 raked leaves, pulled weeds, trimmed bushes, and provided some landscaping improvements at the Berlin park. Pictured, back from left, are Hayden Zaiser, Conor Boyle, Brandon Yusuf, Parker Wheeler, Shane Cioccio, Kyle Jarmon and Preston Whittaker; and, front, Diamond Rounds, Alexis Abrams, Montajha Bowen, Justin Hammond, Zachary Pilarski and Allyson Possident.