Open Houses Of The Week – November 17, 2017

Debate Results In Jeeps Favored For Future Boardwalk Tram Replacements OCEAN CITY — One day after a motion to delay the plans for the new downtown public works complex at 2nd Street failed, resort officials came up with a possible alternative solution for the Boardwalk tram operation it will eventually house. At the close of Tuesday's Mayor and Council work session, Councilman Wayne Hartman broached…

New Partnership Aims To Recycle Discarded Soap, Hygiene Products OCEAN CITY – A resort organization is partnering with local hotels, schools and a national nonprofit to launch a recycling program that promotes global health. This week, the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) announced its partnership with Clean the World, Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel and Marigot Beach Suites to launch a community-wide program that recycles…

OC Visitor Survey Finds 89% Plan To Return Next Year; Clean Beaches Ranked As Key Factor OCEAN CITY — The big takeaway from the resort's recently completed comprehensive visitor survey is 89 percent of those surveyed intend to visit Ocean City again in 2018 and 86 percent reported the town is a safe place to visit. Resort officials this week got their first look at some raw data from a comprehensive…