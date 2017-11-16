OCPD Eyes Expanded Safety Aide Program

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Police Department is looking to expand its public safety aide program.

In a Police Commission meeting Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro briefed members on how the agency will expand its Public Safety Aide (PSA) program in the future and during the off-season.

Buzzuro said one seasonal officer and two PSAs currently remain available for the OCPD during the off-season.

“We do have a list, but it is a short list of those that remain available,” he said.

Buzzuro explained that Maryland Police Training Commission requirements and geography make it harder for the OCPD to utilize seasonal officers and PSAs.

“One thing that affects us is geography,” he said. “The vast majority of our public safety aides and seasonals live a considerable distance away.”

Mayor Rick Meehan said he saw the PSA program as an asset to the resort during spring and fall special events. He suggested the OCPD reach out to area universities to bolster the program during the off-season.

“I think it would be a real asset to have more public safety aides here in the spring and the fall, particularly for a lot of the events,” he said. “Is that something we can promote with some of the local colleges … through some of their programs?”

While Buzzuro acknowledged that the police department was already reaching out to local colleges, police department officials said public safety aides offered the agency with much needed support.

Councilman Dennis Dare, chair of the Police Commission, noted that the Ocean City Beach Patrol and Ocean City Fire Department bolstered its services by recruiting local youth through junior lifeguard and cadet programs. He said the Ocean City Police Department could do the same through its PSA program.

“In the long run, we will be good,” he said. “It will help with the numbers.”

Meehan asked if the police department had reached out to the beach patrol or fire department for assistance.

“Have we ever looked into tapping them to utilize and augment what we do …?” he said. “Is that a resource we should consider looking into?”

Buzzuro said the police department had already reached out to both agencies.

“We just haven’t had much success,” he said.

Meehan reiterated the importance of reaching out to other resort agencies.

“It might be a good way for the agencies to work together and address some of our issues,” he said.