Ocean City Lions Club Presents Check To Ocean City Museum Society To Support Storm Warriors 5K

Jeff Quillin of the Ocean City Lions Club presented a check to the Ocean City Museum Society in support of its Storm Warriors 5K held Saturday on the Boardwalk. Nearly 150 runners and walkers braved the chilly morning. Accepting the check, from left, are Museum curator Sandy Hurley, Society Board member Tom Wimbrow and Society President Nancy Howard. Funds raised will strengthen the society’s ability to continue its mission to educate the public about the heroic deeds of the men of the lifesaving service. It also supports the interpretation and appreciation of the cultural and natural history of the coastal region. Submitted Photos