Berlin Intermediate Sixth Graders Use Sand Dollars As Part Of The Positive Behavior Intervention Support Program Incentive

by

Berlin Intermediate sixth grade student Yami Portela turned in sand dollars as part of the Positive Behavior Intervention Support program incentive. She spent time in Melissa Vit’s class assisting students during a fifth grade social studies webquest about the Jamestown Colony. She is pictured helping fifth grader Judah Ponds navigate through the webquest.