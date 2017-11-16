Baker Signs With University Of Hartford

Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse standout Lily Belle Baker last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career next year at the University of Hartford. Pictured above is Baker (center) flanked by dad Brooks (left) and mom Andrea (right) with Coach Sarah Braniecki looking on. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse standout Lily Belle Baker last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at the Division I University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Baker, a two-time Brine All-American, will play Division I lacrosse at the University of Hartford in 2019. Baker was also named First-Team All-Bayside Conference last year after her junior season at Decatur. Baker played her freshman and sophomore seasons at neighboring Worcester Prep before transferring to Decatur for her junior year. It didn’t take long for her to make an instant impression.

“Last year, when Lily Belle was a junior, she joined the Decatur lacrosse team,” said Coach Sarah Braniecki during last week’s letter signing ceremony. “I didn’t know much about her before tryouts, but after just the first day, all of the other coaches and myself were super excited. Lily Belle’s talent stood out immediately and she was the perfect addition to our team.”

Braniecki said Baker has all of the needed attributes to compete at the Division I level next year.

“She is fast, has amazing stick work, is a disciplined defender and makes great choices on the offensive end of the field,” she said. “All of Lily Belle’s lacrosse skills are amazing, but her greatest attribute on the lacrosse field is her passion. She strives to better herself and her teammates during every practice. During every game, she gives every ounce of her energy to make things happen on the field.”

Braniecki said Baker’s adaptability last season helped the Seahawks reach the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

“Lily Belle played a very large defensive role for us last year due to the needs of the team,” she said. “When it seemed we had a weakness in draw controls, Lily Belle became the answer to that problem. Her presence on the center circle by the end of the season was invaluable in helping us gain possession.”

Braniecki said Baker will be important part of the Seahawks’ attempt to reach the state semifinals again this year for the fifth straight time and is happy to have her back for her senior year. She also said the University of Hartford will be lucky to get such a talented, passionate player.

“With your work ethic, you’re going to find great success in college,” she said directly to Baker during the letter signing ceremony last week. “Fortunately for me, I still get you for one more season and I can’t wait to see what you make happen this year at Decatur.”