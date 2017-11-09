Worcester Doles Out Fall Season Awards

Worcester Prep recently handed out its fall sports awards for upper school athletes. Pictured above, front row, from left is Deborah Marini, Stevie Eppard-Annis, Caroline Pasquariello, Cameron Langeler, Madison Van Orden, Kaylee Dickson and Lexi Willey. Pictured back row from left: Rylie Carey, Sydney Stebenne, Hailee Arrington, Delaney Abercrombie, Marissa Grosso, Katherine Marini and Sophia Ludt. Not Pictured are Annemarie Cherry and Maddy Warren.
Worcester Prep also handed out its boys’ fall sports awards for the upper school. Pictured in the front row from left are Matt Durkin, Austin Taylor, Brendan Miller, Vincent Petrera, Tucker Brown and Brenner Maull. Pictured back row from left are Brugh Moore, Connor Carpenter, Gavin Carmody and Spencer Paquette. Not pictured are Connor Cebula and Sam Cantor.
BERLIN- Worcester Prep last week doled out its fall season sports awards to the winners in several categories in several different sports.

For the boys’ varsity soccer team, Vincent Petrera was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Tucker Brown was named Most Improved and Brenner Maull earned the Coach’s Award. For the girls’ varsity soccer team, Kaylee Dickson was named MVP, Madison Van Orden was named Most Improved and Cameron Langeler earned the Coach’s Award.

For the varsity volleyball team, Caroline Pasquariello was named MVP, Deborah Marini was named Most Improved and Stevie Eppard-Annis earned the Coach’s Award. For the varsity field hockey team, Hailee Arrington was MVP, Sydney Stebenne was Most Improved and Rylie Casey earned the Coach’s Award.

Austin Taylor was named MVP of the varsity golf team, while Matt Durkin was Most Improved and Brendan Miller earned the Coach’s Award. For the boys’ varsity cross country team, Connor Carpenter was MVP, Sam Cantor was named Most Improved and Connor Cebula earned the Coach’s Award. For the girls’ varsity cross country team, Annemarie Cherry won the MVP Award, Lexi Willey was named Most Improved and Marissa Grosso earned the Coach’s Award.

