Winterfest To Open Next Week

OCEAN CITY — The 25th Anniversary for Ocean City’s holiday festival is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. With a brand new 50-foot Christmas tree and a new look inside of the Winterfest Pavilion, guests will be treated to a holiday experience like never before.

The special opening ceremony, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Northside Park’s Winterfest Village at 127th Street and the bay, is free and open to the public. The ceremony features Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Christmas tree and officially open the Winterfest of Lights.

Even Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, which will feature free rides on the Winterfest Express train for the remainder of the evening.

The hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets are available and can be purchased in advance at the Ocean City Community Center and the Convention Center. Admission is $5 for those 12 years and older and free for those 11 years and younger.