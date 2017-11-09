We Remember Those We Have Lost – November 10, 2017

Richard Charles Zabor

OCEAN PINES — Richard Charles Zabor, “Dick” age 75, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. he was the son of the late Harry and Catherine MacNamee Zabor. He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie Webb Zabor, and daughter Melissa Elutrio and her husband, Glenn, of Middle River, Md.

Dick had served in the United States Coast Guard and later worked as a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer. He and his family returned to Ocean City where he joined the Maryland State Police until retiring after 20 years of service, receiving many commendations. He was a member of the Blue Knights, Red Knights, and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department. He was best remembered for his love of the job, motorcycles and traveling. He and Connie spent many wonderful years visiting new places.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. A donation in his memory may be made to the Maryland State Troopers Foundation, 1300 Reisterstown Rd. Pikesville, Md., 21208. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Robert Louis Yates

BERLIN — Robert Louis “Bob” Yates, age 85, passed away on Oct. 31, 2017, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

Born in Vine Grove, Ky., he was the son of Morris Yates and Sara Singer Yates. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Quattrociocchi Yates. He is survived by his sons, Robert Yates (Kathleen) of Martinez, Calif., Ronald Yates (Mary Theresa) of Solomons, Md. and Rodney Yates (Kimberley) of Davidsonville, Md.; his daughter, Robin Yates (Carter Howell) of Ocean City; his sister, Helen Adams of Arizona; and eight grandchildren, Mary, Ronnie, Rodney Jr., Kyle, Macey, Matthew, Alyssa and Annie Rose.

Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and fought in the Korean War. He met Louise, the love of his life at a USO dance while stationed at Bolling AFB in Washington, DC and wed in 1954, having four children thru 1959. While stationed all around the world, country, their favorite time was spent in Hawaii as a family.

Bob retired after 30 years of service and the Vietnam War and went on to work at the Department of Agriculture where he brought cutting edge solar power to the facilities. He spent time with the DIA at Bolling AFB as a building engineer and the Cheltenham Naval Base as operations manager, finally retiring to Berlin in 1985, where his garage became his office. Bob was always a constant help to the community and especially his dear neighbor, Eunice Soren. His lawn was his pride, especially decorating for the holidays. Bob always had time for you and always found the humor in life. He loved his Catholic Faith (Knights of Columbus), his grandchildren and tinkering. Bob loved a parade. Special thanks from the family to the Coastal Hospice at the Lake and our dear friend Mary Beth Carozza for her help.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Visitation was held on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Coastal Hospice by the Sea Project at PO Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802 or Holy Savior Catholic Church at 1705 Philadelphia Avenue Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.