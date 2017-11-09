SD High School Key Club Donates $500 To UNICEF

The Stephen Decatur High School Key Club donated $500 to UNICEF after conducting a cake pop fundraiser during Homecoming Week. Pictured, from left, are Key Club advisor Sabra McIntosh, President Dana Kim, Gabrielle Izzett, Jamey Gannon, Erin Trask, Elizabeth Pivec, Key Club advisor Stella Malone, Kyla Scherlag and Julissa Astudillo.